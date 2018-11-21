Premier League: FA plans to reduce non-homegrown players from 17 to 13

In a report by The Guardian’s Dominic Fifield the plan is now being sought by the Football Association to cut the number of foreign players regardless if Brexit will push through or not.

The idea was borne in order to deal with the United Kingdom’s plan to leave the European Union.

The government asked the FA, Premier League and Football league to come up with an agreed joint policy to be adopted come post-Brexit, with the governing body’s proposal as the reference.

But as of last week, after a meeting with Premier League chairmen, the proposal has been immediately rejected. Despite this, the FA are still firm to go through with their proposal.

Aside from reduction aspect that the proposed policy is set to take into action once implemented, the concern of Premier League clubs in terms of the changes that will affect EU players – requiring them to meet the same deliverables as Non-EU players in terms of gaining work permits – is being tackled as well.

Implementation of such cut in the number of foreign players won’t be in effect until 2021. The FA is also using the planned setup to further boost the homegrown quota and increase the number of English players playing in the top-flight.

At this moment, four Premier League clubs are implementing the current maximum foreign player quota of 17 such as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, while Chelsea and Liverpool have 16.