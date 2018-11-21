5 January replacements for Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Whether you blame Jose Mourinho’s style of football or the player himself, the fact remains that Romelu Lukaku has been well off the pace this season.

The Manchester United forward has been so poor that a place on the bench seemed the only logical conclusion to taking him out of the firing line.

When Marouane Fellaini is providing more of an attacking presence, then clearly something is up.

It’s evident from his lack of finishing in 2018/19 that Lukaku’s confidence is shot to pieces, and it wouldn’t be a surprise for Mourinho to consider replacing him and Alexis Sanchez during the next transfer window.

Let’s have a look at five potential candidates for his position…

#1 Edinson Cavani – PSG

First, he had Ibra’s ego to contend with, and now it’s Neymar.

Poor Edinson Cavani hasn’t really had the best of luck when it comes to strike partners, in terms of their willingness to work alongside the Uruguayan.

El Matador deserves every plaudit that comes his way, for consistently providing the highest level of centre-forward play, both for Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

But his work in France is done now. He has nothing more to prove.

A new challenge awaits, and where better than the Premier League? Cavani’s skill set will be right at home in the English top flight, and he’ll positively thrive in battle.

Given there’s less likelihood that Neymar and Mbappe will be sent on their way, a move makes sense for all parties.

#2 Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Since Santiago Solari has taken over at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has enjoyed something of a renaissance.

But we’ve seen it all before haven’t we? Another false dawn?

It’s no secret that Florentino Perez wants to sign Neymar and in order for him to do that, not only does he need to free up funds, but he also needs to make space in the front line.

Benzema had his most successful season at Real in goalscoring terms under Jose Mourinho, so the Portuguese knows exactly what he will be buying should an offer be made.

As with Cavani, the Frenchman is robust enough to combat the physical nature of the Premier League, but he brings a little bit more to the table than the Uruguayan.

#3 Callum Wilson – Bournemouth

A player that continues to improve year on year and who has recently made a well-deserved England debut.

Wilson offers something totally different to both Cavani and Benzema, but his particular set of skills would dovetail neatly with what United already have in situ.

More than happy to track back and defend when needed, Wilson is at his best with his back to goal and runners on either side.

Able to spread the play wide and then get into the danger areas have become something of a specialty for the 26-year-old, who will get better and better as he reaches his peak years.

#4 Alvaro Morata – Chelsea

Morata’s insistence that he wants to stay at Chelsea and work through his terrible period of form is laudable but ultimately unsustainable.

It’s clear that both he and the Blues would benefit from a change of scenery, and where better for him to move than United, where the manager who gave him his debut in professional football sits on the bench.

Mourinho saw enough in Morata back in 2012 to have him promoted from Castilla, and his first tentative steps at Los Blancos were taken under the Portuguese’s stewardship.

Therein lies a special bond and if anyone can motivate the striker to get back on the goal trail, it’s Mourinho.

#5 Marko Arnautovic – West Ham United

The most likely on this list to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Multiple media outlets are awash with rumours that Arnautovic has already agreed a deal with United, and when confronted, the Austrian refused to confirm or deny the same.

Arnautovic has really come into his own at West Ham where he’s seen as a talismanic figure.

Big, strong and powerful, there are obvious comparisons with Lukaku. Mobile and decent in the air, his form contrasts sharply with the Belgian.

The Hammers remain a selling club and if the right offer comes in, they will let the player leave in order to strengthen elsewhere.

As for Arnautovic himself, he can’t be blamed for having ambition.