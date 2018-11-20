Manchester United set to sign Brazilian forward, drops major hint about Old Trafford interest

It appears Gremio forward Everton Soares has responded to links that he may go to Manchester United to play in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has impressed so far, scoring 17 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions and looks to be a good new addition to challenge United’s strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Everton has been targeted by other teams for his versatility and potential, with Manchester City also reportedly keeping tabs on the Brazilian. He is valued at around £30 million but has a release clause in his recently-signed contract of around £53 million. His current deal expires in 2022.

In an interview, Everton did not close the doors on a possible move as he revealed he wants what is best when the time comes.

He said: “We all hear the rumours at some point, right?

“I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality.

“Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best both for me and Gremio.”