Chelsea have begun the new Premier League season in exemplary fashion, with an unbeaten start after 12 games in the English top flight. But the Blues still find themselves trailing Manchester City and Liverpool, and manager Maurizio Sarri is taking nothing for granted.

The Chelsea boss spoke candidly to Gazzetta Dello Sport recently, where the Italian discussed his time in charge at Chelsea and specifically spoke about his managerial adversaries in the Premier League.

Speaking about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Sarri had nothing but nice things to say, and also mentioned that he feels closest to the German.

The duo were seen smiling and chatting on the touchline in a game between Chelsea and Liverpool recently, and Sarri has mentioned what it was all about.

“At one point I turned to him (Klopp) and saw that he was smiling. I approached and asked him why.”

“He told me ‘I’m having a good time, you?’ ‘Me too,’ I replied.

“Here, when you live these situations, you realise that you have reached the top.”

When asked about his relationship with other managers such as Jose Mourinho, the Italian had this to say.

“I feel closer to Klopp from a philosophical point of view,” Sarri said.

“Mourinho is a man of extraordinary human qualities. He made an excellent impression on the day of the Stamford Bridge match when the incident involving one of my assistants occurred.

“On a professional level, there is little to say: he has won everything and everywhere.