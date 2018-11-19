3 players who need to leave Arsenal in January

The Unai Emery revolution has truly begun at Arsenal, with the Gunners’ 16-game unbeaten streak propelling them to the fringes of the top four as well as earning them progression in the Europa League.

However, despite all the positives from Emery’s short stint so far, there are still a few issues that need to be addressed and a number of poorly performing players that need to be shown the door.

We look at 3 Arsenal players that need to leave this January:

#3 Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi was brought in by Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2016 in order to solve the Gunners’ defensive woes, however, he has flattered to deceive ever since, with a few eye-catching performances offset by a lot more horrendous ones.

That trend has continued this season as well, with the German putting in solid displays against teams like Liverpool, but looking way off the pace against relatively weaker opposition like Cardiff and Crystal Palace.

Mustafi is a force to reckon with when on song, but he has a tendency to charge out of position, leaving the defence in tatters.

With Arsenal being linked to a number of defenders in the winter transfer window, including the likes of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, Mustafi could be the one to be shown the door, with a return to Valencia his most likely option.

#2 Carl Jenkinson

It is a miracle that Carl Jenkinson is still an Arsenal player. Signed from Charlton for around £1 million back in 2011, Jenkinson has been sent out on several unsuccessful loan spells to the likes of Birmingham and West Ham United before being recalled ahead of this season.

Jenkinson has featured in just 2 games for Arsenal all season, against Sporting in the Europa League and Blackpool in the EFL Cup, and could be on his way out in January just to make some space on the wage bill.

#1 Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey has made headlines for all the wrong reasons these past few months. Having failed to agree on a new contract after months of negotiations – in fact, Arsenal withdrew their latest offer at Emery’s request – the Welshman has been linked with a move away in January, with clubs like Bayern Munich, Juventus and even Everton interested in his services.

Emery will be loathed to lose such a quality player for free in the summer, and as a result, should be looking to offload him in January in order to recoup as much as he can on the talented 27-year-old.