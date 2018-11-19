5 amazing players who will be available on a pre-contract in January

The worst nightmare for any club is to lose a very good player on a free transfer. It is owing to this fear that clubs try to ensure a player’s contract is extended at least two years prior to it running out. However, there are some great players available to sign a pre-contract this January and Fox Sports looks at five of them…

#5 Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

His form might have been a bit erratic since the beginning of this season but there can be no denying that he is one of the very best defenders football has to offer right now.

The Uruguayan might be 32 but is still a very tough defender to beat. The rumors are that he is close to a move to Manchester United after failing to agree upon a new deal with Atleti.

Even if he doesn’t join United in the winter, he will be available for a pre-contract in January for other clubs.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial has been showing his true capabilities of late with Manchester United. He has scored 6 goals in 9 Premier League games this season and is starting to become an important member of the team.

However, his contract runs out in the summer of 2019, making him available to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

It must be added though that the Red Devils have an option to trigger a one-year extension in his existing contract.

#3 David De Gea (Manchester United)

Another Manchester United player in this list, David De Gea is arguably the Red Devils’ most consistent player of this decade. The shot-stopper has saved them from defeats on countless occasions and is a revered figure among the fans.

The sad part, though, is that he might just leave Old Trafford in the near future. For starters, his contract ends in the summer of 2019 and he is yet to agree to a new deal.

United have also, so far, refrained from triggering the one-year extension clause in his contract.

#2 Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain)

While Adrien Rabiot might be a very volatile character – he refused to be placed on the waiting list of France’s squad for the World Cup – one can’t deny his abilities as a midfielder.

Not only is he a great player in possession, but his positional awareness also makes him a great ball-winner. His contract with PSG ends in the summer of 2019 and he has shown no indications of signing an extension with the French giants.

#1 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

The player most likely to leave his club in January or on a free transfer in the summer is Aaron Ramsey. Talks between Arsenal and him have broken down and there seems to be no chance of him signing an extension.

His contract ends in the summer of 2019 and he is already being eyed by a host of European clubs.

While Liverpool and United have been linked, Bayern Munich and Juventus are also said to be in the race for the Welshman.