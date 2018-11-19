Reports: Barcelona midfielder wants shock Arsenal move

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has conceded that his time at the Spanish club might be coming to an end, and has given a potential move to Premier League side Arsenal ‘the green light’ according to reports in Sport Witness.

Suarez has fallen way down the pecking order at Barcelona and has featured just once in all competitions this season – against Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey.

He was initially willing to stay at the Catalan club and fight for his place, but taking into that Ernesto Valverde does not consider him a part of his future plans, has opted on a move away, with Arsenal being his preferred destination.

Arsenal are yet to register any concrete interest in the midfielder, although he will suit their style of play perfectly. The Gunners will face stiff competition from at least three other clubs, including Valencia, Chelsea and Napoli who are all keen on securing the services of the 24-year-old.

Unai Emery has previously expressed his desire to strengthen the squad in January to fuel a top-four challenge at the very least, but was mainly interested in bringing in defenders to shore up a leaky backline. However, with Ramsey’s unwillingness to sign a new deal, a spot might just have opened up in the Arsenal midfield.

Fox Sports Probability Rating: 3/5