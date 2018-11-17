Arsenal insider reveals their five transfer targets

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad in January and have identified five possible signings that can help them kick on with their title challenge.

According to Daily Star, head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has shortlisted five players that the Gunners should target come the winter transfer window.

The first name on the list is 19-year-old Emerson, who plays as a right-back for Atletico Mineiro. Hector Bellerin has been a liability at right-back for Arsenal the last couple of years and Unai Emery is on the lookout for a replacement.

Centre-back Mario Hermoso is also on the shortlist, but with Real Madrid also interested, it remains to be seen if Arsenal decide to make a move for the youngster.

Coming to the attacking options, £45m-rated Nicolas Pepe is a prime target, having seen his stock rise rapidly with stellar displays for Lille. Pepe himself expressed his desire to leave the club and has set a number of clubs on high alert.

Lithuanian starlet Vilius Piliukaitis, who is on loan at Blackburn at present, is also being monitored by Gunners chiefs while their biggest January target remains Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele who has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea after falling out with the Barcelona board.

Dembele will be valued at a minimum of £80m, which might prove to be a stumbling block for the Gunners.