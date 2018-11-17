The hullabaloo that has surrounded the United Kingdom following disagreements over Theresa May’s proposed Brexit plans has made the country stay glued to every news that comes by about a possible resignation. While it can be debated if the Brexit will bring more ills to the country or not, it could well do a lot of good to English football.

By yesterday, it seemed as though if Brexit went through on the 29th of March, the Premier League would allow the teams to have only 12 foreign players in their side. The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace now reports that the Premier League has rejected the FA’s proposal, when accepting that could have changed the dynamics of English football for the good of it.

Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur currently have 17 foreign players in their side, but also have a good amount of players playing for the English national team. The argument against this reduction in the number of foreign players allowed from 17 to 12 is that Brexit would reduce the ability of English clubs to buy foreign and European Union players.

The rules about free movement of people within the European Economic Area state that English clubs can sign any European player they can afford. But they can only sign a player from the rest of the world if he has played a certain number of games for a national team within the Top 60. Once Brexit takes place, European players too will face similar issues and that will make it tougher for English clubs to sign European Union players.

The FA state that foreign players in the Premier League should be reduced to allow more time on the pitch for English players. The Premier League clubs though, are against this and want the eligibility rules to reduce for foreign players. But a consensus could be reached about it and it will benefit the Premier League a lot.

Only 12 foreign players will be allowed in a single Premier League club, but the FA could propose to bring down eligibility rules that apply to foreign players with respect to them signing for English top division clubs. That will help the clubs strike a balance between playing youngsters and signing the best foreign players without too much hassle. A rule such as this will not compromise the ‘might’ and ‘power’ of English clubs and the purposes of both parties will be solved.

As per the Economist, last season of the Premier League saw foreigners play as much as 67 percent of total time on the pitch, while at clubs like Chelsea, Englishmen played only 6 percent of the time that the club spent playing. That is certainly disappointing for a country that is called one of the giants of the game and seeks more improvement in the standards of the English national team.

The cases of Jadon Sancho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Phil Foden are curious. Sancho left Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 and his performances for the German club have helped them top the Bundesliga charts. The 18-year-old made his debut for England against Croatia last month and made his first ever start against the United States on Thursday. He could never break into the first team at City or Watford and as soon as he felt that it was impossible for him to do so, he secured a move to Dortmund, a club that has always believed in giving the right platform for youngsters to perform.

Emotional evening tonight making my full @England debut at Wembley and playing in front of my family! Good to get an assist and send off @WayneRooney with a win , true legend! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/3WYbXF6MEE — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) November 16, 2018

The Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India helped Sancho and he could show everyone what he was capable of. City though, had too much depth in their side to play someone like Sancho- a player who had never proved himself on the biggest stage for a big club. They had signed Bernardo Silva from Monaco for a fee of 50 million pounds and already had top class wingers in Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane to play out wide, if not David Silva. Clubs like City have the money to spend on superstar players who bring little risk of failure, as compared to untested youngsters like Sancho.

Phil Foden’s case is similar. The English starlet has been restricted to impressing only in the League Cup games for City because City have enough depth in their first team to breeze past opponents. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan are Pep Guardiola’s preferred choices in the central midfield positions, with Foden only a fourth choice. A player like Foden though, wants time on the pitch to prove himself. He’s been very good against Oxford United and Fulham. Despite that, he is a mere bench warmer.

A club like City, which is likely to push towards winning the UEFA Champions League, would prefer spending on more top-class players in their bid to do the same. Much like Chelsea, who have left Loftus-Cheek to be a mere third or fourth-choice these days, despite his good run for England in the World Cup. The midfielder has the likes of Ross Barkley, Cesc Fabregas and possibly even Danny Drinkwater ahead of him in the pecking order. He rejected a chance to join Schalke this past summer, as a result of the confidence he had in himself to break into the first team.

The cases of Foden and Loftus-Cheek are strikingly contrasting, as compared to that of Sancho, who was brave enough to accept that he won’t make it in England. He took the risk and ventured off to an unknown land and is making a name for himself there. It may be possible that the influence of Sancho and having him to follow as an example could see many more English youngsters follow the path.

The Premier League clubs are hungry for success because they have the money to purchase it. They fear not getting enough access to the market more than not having their own academy products at disposal. They won’t accept the FA’s Brexit plans because they fear that having English youngsters will reduce their standards on the European stage. It could well do so, but that’ll happen only for a limited time. Once these English youngsters are handed the chance, they could well change the dynamics. All they need is a chance.