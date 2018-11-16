How tactical fouls are a big part of Pep Guardiola’s system at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is often viewed as the man who typifies what perfection stands for in the game. He and his teams make football more beautiful than it is – playing the game in a way that no one has ever played before and maybe can’t even play so in the upcoming times.

Recently though, the 47-year-old tactician made a claim about how his City side backs away from making too many fouls, condemning their usage as ‘wrong’ and saying that using them too much ‘will not happen’ in his career in the future and it never has. No disrespect to the great man and the genius of a footballing brain that he possesses, but Guardiola went wrong in two aspects when he considered tactical fouls be against the way he likes his teams to play.

Firstly, making fouls is not a bad way to approach games. It is often used to players and managers to take the sting out of games and to take the pressure out when the heat is on. It allows the team making the foul to get their act together and regroup. Players use it while cheekily pulling back counter-attacks when it is felt that a certain situation can lead to a dangerous goalscoring opportunity.

Secondly, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City do make a fair amount of tactical fouls in their games, no matter how attractive they make their football look like. The very purpose of Guardiola’s style is to keep hold of the ball as much as possible as it increases one’s chances of scoring and creating an opportunity. It also means that the players have to work hard to win the ball back as soon as possible after having lost it and while transitions. City press in numbers after losing the ball, but they don’t always succeed in winning it back.

Utopia has never existed and never will. When a team manages to escape the press, City resort to making tactical fouls that stop the opposition from keeping possession and make swift movements towards goal. The likelihood of winning the ball back from an indirect free-kick is more than winning it back from a fast, flowing counter-attacking move.

City have the highest amount of average possession so far this season at 63.7 percent, one would expect them to not be in possession very few times. But the key for Guardiola and his men is to deny the opposition too much possession because as aforementioned- the objective is to keep hold of the ball as much as possible to increase one’s chances of scoring. Its based on the logic that if the opposition have the ball in dangerous positions, they will be likely to score.

Moreover, against Arsenal, Manchester City’s FPMWP was 0.370 compared to Arsenal’s 0.211. Against Liverpool, City’s FPMWP was 0.227 compared to Liverpool’s 0.218. Against Tottenham, City’s FPMWP was 0.301 compared to Tottenham’s 0.278. — AMKFootball (@AMKFootball) November 14, 2018

Despite City’s highest average possession statistic this season, they do stuff without the ball that helps them recover possession quickly and that isn’t just about pressing the opposition into losing the ball.

Last year, City made it to the top of the list of most fouls committed by accruing an average tally of 0.357 fouls per minute. Before the Manchester derby, the Citizens were second on that list for this season having made 0.311 fouls per minute on an average. This is followed by Arsenal, who have made the most number of fouls this season on an average.

It probably goes to show a lot about Guardiola and his style at City. The way he has adapted is a crucial study in itself.

Early on in his tenure at City, Guardiola have an insightful interview to Thierry Henry about how winning the second balls is a very crucial aspect of the game in England. City struggled with that a bit in Guardiola’s first season and while it did take a bit of time, City began winning every second ball in the game. Winning that allowed them to win take control of transitions and get to every lose ball before the opposition players.

Every manager who professes the possession based style of football knows that if teams drop deep, they will allow the full-backs to come further forward down the flanks, leaving the two centre-backs isolated at the back. Some teams deploy a forward up front to keep the centre-backs occupied all the while. Guardiola is aware of the risks that possession football brings to the table. He saw that in his first season at City.

City often take up a 2-3-5 shape while attacking, leaving Aymeric Laporte and John Stones behind at the back. Any counter-attack that escapes the press can damage City and cause problems for Laporte and Stones. Fernandinho isn’t the quickest of players around and the two midfielders around him in the 4-3-3, be it Bernardo and David Silva, aren’t the most adept in tracking back. They are instructed to root out counter-attacks before they start by pressing the opposition fiercely during turnovers.

To summarise: 1) FPMWP is the best way – so far – to judge how much a team foul their opponents 2) Manchester City, as evidenced, have the highest rate of this in the Premier League for the last 1½ seasons 3) Manchester City have the highest foul rate in ‘Big Games’ — AMKFootball (@AMKFootball) November 14, 2018

City rely on making tactical fouls the most in big games. And undeniably so, they are more likely to concede in big games than in the games against the less stiffer sides. Making cheeky fouls allows them to break counter-attacks and take momentum away from the opposition.

As per Opta stats from last season, City had the most number of average fouls per minute and had most amount of average possession too. Tottenham made the second most number of average fouls per minute and had the second- highest amount of average possession. Arsenal made the third most number of average fouls per minute and had the third highest amount of average possession. It shows that it can’t be a co-incident by any means. The more fouls teams of managers who profess possession-oriented football make, the more possession they will have.

Every manager has a control freak inside him that screams out for him to seek control of games in the way they like the game to be played. Controlling though, means all sorts of things. It can mean controlling the way the opposition attack or controlling what course the ball takes. For Guardiola, controlling doesn’t just mean having as much possession as possible, but it also means that oppositions don’t have possession of the ball too much in dangerous circumstances.

The man from Santpedor can deny it as much as he wants. But the usage of tactical fouls is a way of managing games and taking the sting out of games when the pressure is on. Their adept usage is a big part of Pep Guardiola’s style at Manchester City.