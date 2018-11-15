Reports: Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Brazilian right-back in January

Arsenal are reportedly in advance talks to sign Atletico Mineiro’s Brazilian right-back Emerson in January, according to Otempo.

Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, or simply known as Emerson, is a 19-year-old right-back currently plying his trade in the Brazilian League for Atletico Mineiro.

He was former of Ponte Preta in 2017, and only moved to Atletico Mineiro in April of this year. He has since started in 19 games for the club and scored one goal.

Sources at Otempo claim that Arsenal are in advanced talk to try and engineer a January move for the teenager to the Emirates, as Emery sees the 34 year old Stephan Lichtsteiner as only a short term alternative option to Hector Bellerin in that position.

Already in his young career, Emerson has garnered a reputation for being a defender that doesn’t shy away from getting stuck in if needed and can hold his own in aerial duels – both qualities that would serve him well in the Premier League.

Is offers little surprise then that Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in the player, along with other European heavyweights like Barcelona, PSG and Benfica.

At this moment, however, Arsenal are said to have their noses in front in the race to sign the youngster.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5