5 dirtiest teams in the Premier League this season

About a fortnight ago, Manchester United legend Gary Neville had claimed that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City commit a lot of tactical fouls when they don’t have the ball. A notion which was outright rejected by the former Barcelona manager who is renowned world over for playing ‘beautiful’ football.

Guardiola had defended himself by saying: “Never have my teams been focused on doing something wrong against the opponents. I completely don’t agree with those comments that we are a team that is looking for these kind of situations because it never happened in Barcelona.

“It never happened in Bayern Munich and it can never happen at City; and will never happen in the future in my career. Never.”

There are some teams that keep possession of the ball more (e.g. Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, etc) and, thus, they are less likely to foul due to the fact that there is no need for it. — AMKFootball (@AMKFootball) November 14, 2018

However, a recent study on the amount of fouls teams make per minute when out of possession has proved that Manchester City do make a lot of fouls when out of possession (which isn’t for long usually). Though they are not on top of the list of the ‘dirtiest teams in Premier League’ this season, they are not quite far from it.

Here are the top five Premier League sides who have made the highest amount of fouls per minute when out of possession.

Note: The foul rate is calculated by dividing minutes without the ball with number of fouls per match. The foul rates are true as of Matchweek 11 (i.e. the week before Manchester derby).

Thus, a better measurement for how “dirty” a team is or, in less controversial terms, how much a team fouls, it is better to utilise their time in a game wherein they do not have the ball and have this as a marker. So: Minutes without ball ÷ fouls per game = “foul rate” — AMKFootball (@AMKFootball) November 14, 2018

5. Tottenham Hotspur (0.302)

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are fifth on the list of teams which make the maximum number of fouls per minute out of possession. They have committed a total of 127 fouls this season but when equated with the length of time they have spent without the ball, they come out as the fifth dirtiest team in the league.

4. Chelsea (0.306)

Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea are flying high this season and are one of the three teams in the league who are unbeaten. If only the fouls committed is taken into consideration, the Blues are the most well-placed team with only 98 fouls in 12 matches.

3. Manchester United (0.311)

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are not known for keeping the ball for longer durations and thus they have made quite a few fouls this season – 139. However, when their foul rate is calculated, they come better than two teams in the Premier League.

In the Manchester derby, United made 0.205 fouls per minute when out of possession while City made 0.381 fouls per minute without the ball.

2. Manchester City (0.311)

Pep Guardiola’s side have committed only 103 fouls this season as they spend minimal time without the ball considering the firepower they have. However, when they do lose the ball, they make a lot of fouls as is clear by their position in this list. Last year in the Premier League, City topped this list with a foul rate of 0.357!

Whilst he denies it, here is Mikel Arteta instructing David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan to make [tactical] fouls if there is a transition [for the opposition]. He repeats his command. Guardiola may feign ignorance but he is very controlling of his tactics and… pic.twitter.com/P71z2EOoSR — AMKFootball (@AMKFootball) November 14, 2018

1. Arsenal (0.327)

Unai Emery’s Arsenal are the dirtiest team in the Premier League this season. While they have committed a total of 134 fouls this season, they have the highest amount of fouls per minute when out of possession.

The Gunners were known to be more of a ball-playing side but Emery has shaken things at the club and they have become a lot more physical than they were in the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s tenure.