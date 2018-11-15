Manchester United closing in on a blockbuster centre-back signing

Manchester United are back in the market for a central defender after failing to zero in on one in the summer transfer window. It is believed that the trio of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Milan Skriniar are on United’s wishlist and Jose Mourinho has picked up his favourite of the lot.

Express report that Tottenham Hotspur’s Alderweireld is Mourinho’s preferred option. The Belgian has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and is reportedly looking for a way out.

United, on the other hand, have made funds available to Mourinho for strengthening the side in January transfer window with the centre-back position considered the most important one by the manager.

Inter Milan’s Skriniar and Leicester City’s Maguire are on United’s radar as well, however, it seems that the club have decided to pursue Alderweireld, who was close to a move to Manchester in the summer too.

It’s common knowledge that the Manchester giants are struggling on the defensive front as they have struggled to keep clean sheets and have conceded 21 goals in the Premier League already. They are 12 points behind league leaders Manchester City and a quick fix is needed if they wish to fight for one of the top four spots.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5