Liverpool and Chelsea go head to head for Borussia Dortmund forward

Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic has accepted that he is open for a move to the English Premier League and both Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to pounce on the opportunity to sign him up.

“England, the Premier League, is a league where lots of kids dream of playing so there is no reason why maybe one day I won’t play here,” he said.

“As you can see, we are having a great year at Dortmund and I am enjoying every moment of that. Then when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, then that’s when those things happen.

“Like I said before, reading these articles [about me], I tend to stay away from that stuff. I know it is going to be there but it is not my priority.”

Pulisic joined the Bundesliga club as a 16-year-old and in four years has gone on to establish himself as one of the important players. However, Jadon Sancho’s rise has resulted in a reduction in his game-time.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea are leading the race for Pulisic, however, reports from Sun claim that Liverpool are the favourites for his signature. Tottenham are believed to be keeping close tabs on him as well.

If Pulisic does decide to leave Germany, his move to the Premier League would make for a great transfer saga. His contract with Dortmund runs out in 2020.

