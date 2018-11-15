5 La Liga to Premier League transfers that could happen this January

The January transfer window is just a couple of months away and teams are already plotting moves to strengthen their sides.

While most big-money moves happen during the summer, things could pan out a little differently this time around, with a number of top players not content at their current clubs and pushing for moves to greener pastures.

On that note, here are 5 players who could move from La Liga to the Premier League this January:

#5 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad to Wolves)

With Raul Jimenez the only real option for Wolves from a striker’s perspective, they will definitely be in the market for one come January and Sociedad hitman Willian Jose will be high on their wishlist. Wolves were keen on roping in the Spaniard in the summer and even launched a bid for Willian, which ultimately fell through.

Willian has been in stunning form for Sociedad, netting 20 times in all competitions last season, as well as 3 in La Liga this time around and a move to the lucrative Premier League would make sense for the 26-year-old.

Rumour rating: 3/5

#2 Denis Suarez (Barcelona to Chelsea)

Denis Suarez has always been utilised as a bit-part player at Barcelona, but this season he seems to hve gone completely off the radar, making just one appearance – in the Copa del Rey against Cultural Leonesa.

According to Marca, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is a huge fan of Suarez and tried to sign him multiple times during his stint at Napoli. With Cesc Fabregas no longer a part of Sarri’s plans and Danny Drinkwater all but on his way out of the club, Chelsea need reinforcements in midfield and Suarez would fit the bill.

However, they are likely to face competition from the likes of Valencia and Napoli who are both keen on the midfielder.

Rumour rating: 2/5

#3 Isco (Real Madrid to Chelsea/Manchester United)

Isco has fallen drastically down the pecking order at Real Madrid under new manager Santiago Solari and is primed to leave the club in January. He was recently accused of causing dressing room rifts and also of being overweight, so it looks like his Madrid career is all but over. Isco has played just 51 minutes since Solari’s arrival and it is clear that he is not a part of the former Madrid player’s plans.

With a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City interested, the 26-year-old is likely to be on the move.

Rumour Rating: 3/5

#4 Junior Firpo (Real Betis to Arsenal/Manchester City)

In an attempt to reinforce Arsenal’s backline, Unai Emery is on the lookout for a talented young defender and has set his sights on Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo. With Kolasinac struggling with his fitness and Nacho Monreal out of contract come the summer, the left-back position is a cause for concern for the Gunners; and one which Emery intends to address sooner rather than later.

Firpo, who has a release clause of £43.5m, has had a breakout season with Betis so far, featuring 11 times already and contributing 2 goals and an assist. However, Manchester City have also expressed their interest in signing the youngster who could provide Benjamin Mendy with some competition for a starting spot at the Etihad.

Rumour rating: 4/5

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona to Liverpool)

The biggest deal that could go through in January. Amidst rumours of a rift between the Frenchman and the Barcelona management, Dembele is seeking a move away, with Jurgen Klopp considering the possibility of breaking Liverpool’s club-record to sign the talented winger.

Klopp is willing to shell out as much as £85m as he seeks to add firepower in a bid to put the Reds in a position to compete with Manchester City for the title. Dembele was recently dropped from the Barcelona squad for missing training and the top brass are reportedly not the biggest fans of how the youngster conducts his way off the field, which leaves Dembele with no option but to seek a move away.

Rumour Rating: 2/5