Claudio Ranieri’s managerial career in Opta numbers

Slavisa Jokanovic has been replaced at Fulham by Claudio Ranieri – here we assess the Italian with the use of Opta numbers.

Claudio Ranieri’s appointment as Fulham’s new manager came out of the blue, but the Premier League strugglers have drafted in one of football’s most experienced coaches.

Ranieri earned global acclaim when he led outsiders Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2015-16, the first time the club had ever topped England’s summit.

The former Inter and Juventus boss has also got plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea, with the Blues finishing second in the table in the 2003-04 campaign.

Ranieri worked with Jokanovic during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, but what else do we know about the Italian’s career to date? With the help of Opta, we take a look at the numbers.

39 – All 39 of Slavisa Jokanovic’s Premier League appearances as a player came under Claudio Ranieri for Chelsea between October 2000 and April 2002. Replacement. pic.twitter.com/T5fFvVV2za — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 14, 2018

– Fulham will be the 18th team Ranieri has coached in his managerial career. His previous clubs include Monaco, Juventus, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, as well as the Greece national team.

60.53 – Ranieri’s most successful win ratio at a major club dates back to his spell at Monaco between 2012 and 2014. He led them to promotion from Ligue 2 and they finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain the following season.

17.65 – In contrast, Ranieri only won six of his 34 games during a spell in charge of Cagliari at the start of his career. They also managed just 29 goals during his tenure.

24 – Ranieri lasted only 24 matches in his second stint with Valencia, having rejoined the Spanish side at the start of the 2004-05 LaLiga season. After winning just 10 games, Ranieri left the following February.

2 – Only two sides have ever had fewer points after their opening 12 Premier League games to a season than Fulham’s tally of five this campaign – Everton (4 in 1994-95) and QPR (4 in 2012-13). Dismissal. pic.twitter.com/8kRrLLHOqy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 14, 2018

– In his first taste of the Premier League, Ranieri spent nearly four years in charge of Chelsea. The Italian – dubbed ‘The Tinkerman’ due to his ever-changing line-ups – saw his side score 262 goals in 146 matches.

41 – Most recently, Ranieri was in charge of Nantes, as he returned to Ligue 1. However, he lasted a single season, his team conceding 41 goals in their 38 matches and scoring only 36 times. His spell ended with a 36.84 win percentage.

57.14 – In the Champions League, Ranieri has the same 57.14 per cent win ratio at two of his former clubs – Leicester City and Inter. The Foxes sacked him while they were still in the competition, having lost 2-1 away to Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

209 – Fulham’s first game under Ranieri will be at home to fellow strugglers Southampton, on November 24. It will be his 210th Premier League match as a manager.