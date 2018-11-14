Manchester United and Chelsea closing in on West Ham United striker

West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic could be set for big things in the near future, with either Manchester United or Chelsea providing the Austrian with a new home in the Premier League.

The Express claims that the two clubs are front-runners to secure the services of the 29-year-old whose brother and agent believe he is good enough to play at some of Europe’s top clubs.

The lure of Champions League football could be the biggest magnet as far as Arnautovic is concerned, and after another stunning start to the season with West Ham, his stock has risen to the point where Premier League clubs could be fighting for his services.

The report suggests that Manchester United are the bookie favourites to land the striker owing to concerns with their scoring form, but Chelsea are a close second and could be looking for an answer up front as well.

A deal for Arnautovic may well be worked out as early as January, but in case the move is halted, it could take place at the start of next summer too.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5