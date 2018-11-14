Premier League |

Tim Sherwood gets trolled just days after bold statement regarding managerial sackings

Tim Sherwood was at it again on BT Sport this past week as he sat down on the show alongside Robbie Savage in a special segment on the program.

The segment was called ‘Gone in 60 seconds’, and basically revolved around the predicted managerial sackings of the season. While fellow pundits voted for the likes of Mark Hughes and David Wagner, Tim Sherwood was having none of it.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager made a bold prediction claiming that not a single manager will be sacked this season in the Premier League. A few days on, we can’t help but have a laugh hearing him again.

It was announced just a little while ago that Fulham had sacked their manager Slavisa Jokanovic and replaced him with Claudio Ranieri. That means Sherwood’s sweeping statement about no managers being sacked has already been proven a farce.

Sherwood has often been pointed out for his silliness on football talk-shows and programs, and his bold statements have often come to nothing. Regardless, his entertainment factor remains sky high and he continues to be a key pundit on such presentations. Too bad he got things awfully wrong this time around.

Comments