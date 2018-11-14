In what comes as frustrating news for Manchester United fans, David De Gea is ‘no nearer’ to committing his future to the club, The Telegraph are reporting.

It is a big blow for the Red Devils, considering the Spaniard has been one of the main reasons that they have stayed just about competitive in the Premier League in the past few seasons. The goalkeeper joined the club while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, and despite a bumpy start to life at Old Trafford, has evolved leaps and bounds and become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Manchester United players out of contract next summer. Ander Herrera

Juan Mata

Antonio Valencia*

Phil Jones*

Chris Smalling*

Matteo Darmian*

Anthony Martial*

David de Gea*

James Wilson*

Andreas Pereira*

Ashley Young How many would you keep? *option of another year pic.twitter.com/kGWGcOkMrP — Coral (@Coral) November 13, 2018

But his time at United may just be coming to an end. De Gea’s contract with the English giants is only till next summer, though United do have the option of extending it by a year if they wish to. The former Premier League Champions are seemingly desperate to ensure they keep their number 1, but De Gea isn’t quite playing ball.

Reports suggest that the stopper wants to win more trophies, and is currently unable to fulfill that desire in Manchester. Real Madrid were keen on signing him for a few years now, but had to settle for Thibaut Courtois after United refused to sell.

If De Gea doesn’t agree to a new contract and the lucrative wages he is rumored to be offered, a number of clubs will surely enter the race to sign the Spanish custodian.