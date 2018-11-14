Fulham Football Club’s Slaviša Jokanović has become the first Premier League managerial casualty of the season. The former Serbian footballer has been replaced by former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri.

The club management has taken this decision after the team’s dismal on-field performances in the recent past. After having spent over £100 million in the summer window, the club find themselves on the bottom of the Premier League table after 12 matches with only five points.

Ranieri famously led Leicester to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season but now has a completely different task at hand, that of keeping Fulham in the PL.

“It is an honour to accept Mr. Khan’s invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history,” Ranieri said.

“The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must at all times be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed. This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table.

“I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage.”

Fulham next play Southampton in what could be a very crucial fixture in the relegation battle. The Saints themselves are languishing on the 17th position with only three more points than the London-based club.

The three fixtures following the Southampton game are against Chelsea (away), Leicester City (home) and Manchester United (away) – against two of his former clubs and an old rival in Jose Mourinho.