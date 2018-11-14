Eden Hazard has finally revealed what prompted him to choose Chelsea over Manchester United back in 2012. The forward took suggestions from Joe Cole, who retired recently and decided to join the London-based club.

Hazard was playing for French club Lille when both Chelsea and Manchester United approached him. The then-21-year-old had former Chelsea star Joe Cole playing alongside him at Lille, who had joined the French club on loan from Liverpool.

Upon discussion with the Englishman, Hazard decided that Chelsea would be the perfect place for him to take the next step in his career. “I spoke to him before I signed for Chelsea,” he said as quoted by Chelsea’s official Twitter handle.

“Every day, seriously, he was telling me that Chelsea was the best club for me. He said Chelsea was a big club where you can win trophies every season. For that reason I signed, so thank you, Joe Cole!”

Cole, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, spent seven years at Chelsea, scoring 40 goals in 280 appearances and winning three Premier League titles along with two FA Cups.

Hazard, on the other hand, has entered into his seventh year with the Blues and has grown into one of the best footballers on the planet. He has made 314 appearances for Chelsea and has 97 goals and 79 assists for them as of now.

The Belgian international has also helped the club to two Premier League, an FA Cup and a Europa League title.