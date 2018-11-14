Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to shell out a club-record £85 million to lure Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to Anfield.

Dembele has fallen out of favour at Barcelona with concerns emerging regarding his attitude and commitment to the club. He was recently dropped from the Barcelona squad for the game against Real Betis after failing to report for training.

The Catalan giants parted with a whopping £135.5 million to sign the talented Frenchman from Borussia Dortmund, but according to the Sun, they are willing to count their losses and offload the 21-year-old in order to recoup as much as they can.

Klopp, meanwhile, has identified Dembele as the perfect player to lead his side’s title challenge and is reportedly weighing up the possibility of shattering Liverpool’s club record fee to sign him.

The Frenchman has sparkled when he has been given an opportunity, notching six goals and two assists so far this season, but his performances have been clouded by his off-field antics, of which there have been many.

However, Klopp it seems is unfazed, and is looking to land the services of the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Liverpool have already spent in excess of £150m this year acquiring the likes of Alisson, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk among others and it remains to be seen if the board are willing to cough up such a sum or if this is mere speculation.

