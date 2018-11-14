Manchester United star ‘offered’ by agent to Real Madrid

Alexis Sanchez may be on his way out of Manchester United as early as the January transfer window, and his agent is already sizing up the Chilean’s options.

El Chiringuito are reporting that the Chilean could be ‘offered’ to Real Madrid in order to give him a route out of Old Trafford to another competitive European club.

Whether Madrid are interested at all is something that will become clear only with time, but there is no doubt that the South American wants out of Manchester at the moment after a dreadful start to life with the Red Devils.

Los Blancos may prove the perfect option if there is enough interest, and with the experience of playing at Barcelona already under his belt, Sanchez will relish an opportunity to head back to La Liga and show what he is capable of.

Real Madrid are in the market for a proven commodity after a lacklustre beginning to their campaign, and might just consider giving the 29-year-old another shot at redemption.

Sanchez has failed to live up to his price tag at United, netting just four times in 29 appearances for Mourinho’s side. He has even been consigned to the bench following woeful displays for the club and is, as a result, looking to move on to greener pastures.

