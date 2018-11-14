5 former Chelsea players who are shining for their current team  

Chelsea might have some of the best players in the world in their team right now, but they could certainly have had a lot more star power had they not been impatient with them in the past.

Here are 5 former Chelsea players who are working wonders with their current team…

#5 Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach)



While Eden Hazard might be the best footballer from the Hazard family, Thorgan is no muck himself. In fact, if anything, his performances this season have been sublime.

The former Chelsea starlet has scored 7 goals and has assisted four times in 11 Bundesliga games so far this season. The best part? He can play almost anywhere on the wings.

#4 Radamel Falcao (AS Monaco)



Radamel Falcao was arguably the best striker in the world a few years ago – especially during his time in Atletico Madrid. After that, he went to Monaco, was loaned to Manchester United and then headed to Chelsea.

Those few years were terrible for the Colombian but right after his loan spell, he scored 30 goals the following season for the French team, which was a shame for the Blues because they could have made his move permanent for €50 million.

#3 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)



Given how Chelsea’s strikers are misfiring right now, they might be wondering as to whether they would have needed anyone if Lukaku was still at the club.

It is not that he is setting the world on fire with his performances but he is certainly more consistent than Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

The Belgian scored 27 goals in all competitions last season with the Red Devils and although he hasn’t started this season on the right note, he has still amassed just 1 goal fewer than Giroud and Morata combined, which says a lot about Chelsea’s strike duo.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)



Letting Kevin De Bruyne leave the club is definitely among Chelsea’s biggest regrets. The Blues had one of the best talents in world football at their disposal and they just let him go. De Bruyne had a great loan season with Werder Bremen and hasn’t looked back since.

He was sold to Wolfsburg and then the German outfit sold him to Manchester City, where he has become one of their most important and consistent players.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)



He is the most recent player to expose Chelsea’s flaws when it comes to judging a player’s potential. The Egyptian was bought by the Blues from Basel but he couldn’t hit the ground running.

As a result, they loaned him to Fiorentina and then to Roma, who bought him permanently in 2016. After a successful season with the Italian side, Liverpool took him on board and he scored 44 goals for them in 52 games last season.