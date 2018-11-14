Maurizio Sarri preparing £50m bid for World Cup winning star

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is preparing a monster £50m bid for Lyon star Nabil Fekir, The Sun reports.

Such is the interest shown by the Italian manager in Fekir, that he has even called the player personally in order to discuss his plans for the future at Chelsea and guaranteed playing time for the Frenchman.

Fekir was a part of the France squad that went to the World Cup in Russia earlier this year and came back with the trophy. The midfielder may have only made a few cameo appearances in the tournament, but is highly rated across Europe for his pace and skill.

Liverpool were inches away from signing Fekir this past summer but the deal fell through right at the end, and with Bayern Munich reportedly circling around, Chelsea want to cement a deal as soon as possible.

The 25-year-old has a contract at Lyon till 2020, but would be open to a move considering the opportunities that have presented themselves in a short period of time.

