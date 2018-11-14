Manchester United may never be as great as they were again

Manchester United are in a state of confusion. Things are going very wrong at the club at all sorts of levels. But no one knows who to blame for the chaos. It seems largely unnatural for a club like United to be where they are.

The loss to Manchester City provides us with a very favorable stick for comparison, considering Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola had come to Manchester at the same time. While City have flourished, United have been left to make signings for the sake of it and get influenced by the clubs that are around them. Bad decision making and poor management have left United miles off where City are.

The reason why no one knows who to blame is because everyone is to be blamed for the mess at the club. The recruitment at the club hasn’t helped Jose Mourinho, who in turn hasn’t helped himself at all. And the fans’ demands of always playing attractive football and expecting Mourinho to play in the way they want in the big games is a very unrealistic demand.

While the fans demands should be the least bothersome, but the manner in which the club is being run is something the club doesn’t deserve for what it is. Now a merely functioning business, United are less of a football club. They seem to be making profits from advertisers, sponsors, jersey sales and ticket sales. That much seems enough for the club’s owners, despite failures on the pitch.

The transfer policy has been very shambolic. It has been defined by how they have offered new contracts to two deadwoods in Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia and it just showcases a lack of ambition. The manner in which Alexis Sanchez was signed and made the highest paid Premier League player shows that it was more of an intent to prove that they are still more influential than City than an attempt to sign a quality player. United signed Sanchez and offered him wages of 350k a week, when he hasn’t proved to be any better than Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial or Juan Mata.

What makes it even more diabolical is that he joined the club after Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who joined 18 months earlier, was signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 35 million pounds and earned 200k a week. It just shows how clueless the board is and how blatantly they are running a renowned club.

Fred was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk and was close to Man City, but despite earning 175k a week, the Brazilian wasn’t even in the starting line-up against City in a game in which Pogba was out injured. Fred is not a full-fledged member of the Brazilian national side but earns more wages than Real Madrid’s Casemiro. And that is not a good thing for any club.

Nemanja Matic was a short-term signing for a fee of 40 million pounds and he earns 120k a week and he has been one of the poorest players this season. That much money for a short-term signing makes little or no sense at all. Romelu Lukaku was signed for a fee of 75 million pounds (totaling upto 90 million pounds) and he currently earns about 250k a week. His performances this season have been very disappointing.

The deadwood has never been shipped off. The likes of Young, Valencia, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are still at the club. Doing very little substantial and useful things. They are found wanting when United need quality in those positions, but they are handed new contracts every single time.

It isn’t just the players and their dealings which make little sense. It all started the day they appointed David Moyes as the manager and the day they sacked him about 11 months later. That was when the so-called United ‘philosophy’ went down the drain. While it is certainly obvious that no manager can replace Sir Alex Ferguson from day one, sacking a manager after just 11 months in charge, after he had struggled to sign players, makes no sense.

Perhaps, the decision to appoint Moyes showed that there wasn’t going to be any continuity at the club. They talked of legacy, but the Glazers appointed a man who has played football in exactly the opposite way, as compared to what Sir Alex had done at United. Moyes had never played attractive football with Everton during his 11-year-stay. When he was appointed, he was never allowed to settle in.

When Louis van Gaal was sacked, the team had found a style of play. The foundation of a very good side was setup by the Dutchman. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial had become impressive regulars and multiple academy youngsters were promoted to the first-team. The team had won the FA Cup, but minutes after the win, news had broken out that LVG would be sacked. And that is a definition of a club that has no idea how its working. Its gone too haywire. Its all over the place.

In came a man who Bobby Charlton never wanted as the United boss back in 2013. Jose Mourinho’s approach to the game was never meant to be similar to United’s. With due respect to it, it isn’t what United fans have demanded. It isn’t how United have been. But he was appointed in an attempt to get revenue off sponsors, advertisers and shirt sales. When Mourinho was handed a new contract earlier this year, it was said that he will be backed by the board. But when he asked for a centre-back, the board denied any funds to get one.

With things now going downhill again, it is a combination of numerous cases of mismanagement and pathetic decision making. With no particular philosophy or plan in place. It seems to change every minute. And that is not how a club is supposed to be managed.

The day Mourinho leaves, United will be forced to start from where Sir Alex had left. The job has now become even more demanding, even more imposing. The fans have become even more demanding- asking for perfection after five debilitating years. The board has no clue whatsoever about how to go on. And perhaps, they will end up making a decision which will earn the club more money than trophies. This cycle will keep going on and on. Only a miracle worker can take Manchester United back to the top again. In the age of Twitter though, no manager can stick around for long.