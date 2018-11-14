When it comes to goals scored in the Premier League, invariably the big names are always there or thereabouts. It is what they’re remunerated handsomely for after all.

But how economical are the top strikers in the English top flight, and who are they?

The answers may surprise you…

5. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea, A goal every 5.4 shots)

Alvaro Morata has been much maligned over the last year or so, and there’ve only been glimpses of his true form, something the Spaniard is desperate to get back.

Maurizio Sarri hasn’t countenanced selling the striker, despite interest, and nor will he. With five goals from 27 shots, one every 5.4 shots, nor should he.

That means there’s no place in this list for Sergio Aguero (54 shots, 8 goals – a goal every 6.75 shots), Harry Kane (40 shots, 6 goals – a goal every 6.66 shots) or Mo Salah (48 shots, 6 goals – a goal every eight shots).

4. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth, A goal every 5.16 shots)



For years now, Callum Wilson has been grafting for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side, and both the player and club have largely been ignored when it comes to giving out credit.

Howe’s teams play football the right way and Wilson has always led the line with aplomb. Gareth Southgate has finally seen sense and called him up to the England senior squad, which is a just reward for his excellence.

He should be shouting from the rooftops that he’s managed six goals from his 31 shots. Working out at one every 5.16 shots, he’s the fourth most clinical marksmen in this list.

=2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, A goal every 4.5 shots)

You can’t go anywhere these days without reading an article targeting Raheem Sterling for all of the wrong reasons.

More often than not, his footballing excellence is often overlooked, because a bit of sensationalism sells more papers and gets more clicks.

Perhaps it’s about time that the media, and English football going public generally, actually laud the youngster for the magnificent season he’s having under Pep Guardiola.

Clearly enjoying himself, a difference can be seen in his numbers at this point. With six goals from 27 shots, for an average of one goal every 4.5 shots, he’s on the podium of most clinical players in the league.

=2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool, A goal every 4.5 shots)

Part of the Liverpool front three that took Europe by storm last season, Sadio Mane has continued where he left off. With both Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah not yet hitting top form in this campaign, the electric Mane is keeping things ticking over nicely up front.

Certainly, if Jurgen Klopp is thinking of freshening things up for a game or two at some point, Mane is the last of the trio he should turn to.

His 27 shots have yielded six goals for a return of one goal every 4.5 shots in the Premier League That makes him the second most clinical front man in the division.

1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea, A goal every 4.28 shots)

Whether he stays at Chelsea or decides to leave for Real Madrid or elsewhere, there’s little doubting that Eden Hazard can genuinely lay claim to being in the ‘world class’ bracket now.

On a consistent basis, season after season, the Belgian comes up with the goods, and it’s understandable why the Blues base their game plan around the little wizard.

Of every player currently plying their trade in the Premier League, Hazard can lay claim to being the most clinical.

So far in 2018/19, he has had 30 shots at goal and scored from seven of them. That means a he’s hit the back of the net once in every 4.28 shots. Astonishing accuracy.