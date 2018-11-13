The English Football Association (FA) is apparently on the verge of implementing a new rule that will see the maximum limit for foreign players in each team be reduced from 17 to 12.

This is in keeping with Brexit, as the FA aims to use it as a means to trim down on the number of foreign players in top flight English football, thus promoting home grown talent.

The FA will reportedly approach the Premier League clubs this week in an attempt to push the agenda. Should they reach an understanding, the FA will be offering the clubs a ‘governing body endorsement’ for work permits for EU players.

However, should consensus not be reached, even EU players would have to apply for work permits like non-EU players currently do.

Even without the FA aiming to implement this plan, the effects of Brexit are already being felt on Premier League clubs with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino alluding to it as a reason why the club failed to add to their squad in the previous transfer window.

“Building a stadium that is nearly $1.7bn. That is true, don’t believe in £400m, that is the truth. Then with Brexit it’s worse because the cost is 30 per cent more. That is a drama, I feel sorry for the English people.”, he said.

The top six clubs in English football are set to be hit pretty significantly should this rule come into effect. Manchester City and Spurs both have 17 foreign players, while Chelsea and Liverpool have 16 each. Arsenal have 15 and Manchester United have 14.