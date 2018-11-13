Liverpool’s Alisson seeks patience to reach potential

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has warned things may not always go smoothly for him, but he is aiming to “reach perfection”.

Alisson has firmly established himself between the posts at Liverpool but needs time before he is comfortable with his own performances.

The Brazil international thinks his move from Roma in a deal worth up to €72.5million (£65m) – then a world record for a goalkeeper – has led to high expectations being placed upon him.

While stating his enjoyment in playing for Liverpool, he acknowledged things will not always go smoothly so soon after his move.

“Every beginning needs to be taken slowly,” Alisson said. “In my case expectations are very high concerning my job because the way the transfer was done, with a record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

“Pressure is high and people always want me to be perfect. Of course, it’s difficult to reach perfection. I work a lot for this, to be the closest to this. But it’s still early to say whether I am satisfied or not.

“I work hard to improve every day. I do things right, I do things wrong and I believe that this is the way to grow in our profession. At the moment, I am very happy with this move.

“With changing league, changing city, my family is very happy, and I’m doing my best to help Liverpool and Brazil get better and better.”