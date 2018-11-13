Manchester United duo set for January exit

Manchester United’s humbling defeat to rivals Manchester City has triggered the alarm bells, with manager Jose Mourinho preparing to offload some of the deadweight at Old Trafford and dip his toes into the January market for defensive reinforcements.

According to the Telegraph, United are keen on parting ways with defensive duo Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo to fund a move for a world-class centre-half. However, amidst reports that Alexis Sanchez’s time at United could be coming to an end, it has emerged that he is likely to remain at the club at least until the summer.

Head of United’s academy, Nicky Butt, conceded that the Red Devils have fallen way behind the cream of the crop in England; a point reinforced by their most recent loss to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side this past weekend.

“I think every now and again you come up against a team that are too good for you. Every now and again you have got to hold your hands up and say they are a better team than us, better players than us, too good for every team in the Premier League to be honest, and they are as good as any team in Europe,” Butt, who was part of Manchester United’s golden era, stated.

“For Man Utd now, we have got a challenge on to get back to where we want to be, which is the biggest club in the country, and also in the city. So that challenge is there for the owners, the board, the manager and the club in general to be where we want to be,” he went on to add.

United have managed just one clean sheet in as many as 12 league games this season and it looks like Eric Bailly, who was Mourinho’s first signing at the club, and Marcos Rojo will be made the scapegoats.

Bailly’s form has nosedived and he hasn’t featured since being unceremoniously substituted in the 19th minute of his side’s thrilling victory against Newcastle.

United are still keen on Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Inter’s Milan Skriniar, but it is unlikely either club will sanction the sale of such an important player in January and Mourinho might have to wait until the summer to get his hands on a target of his choosing.

Coming to Sanchez, the Chilean is likely to remain at the club despite his dismal displays in a United shirt and a growing sense of disillusionment among the fans. Sanchez has scored just 4 goals for the club since his arrival from Arsenal and has been consigned to the bench in recent times.

However, exorbitant wages, as well as the fact that he is now well past his peak, have kept possible suitors away, with only Paris Saint-Germain being touted as a possible destination.

