Alexis Sanchez has had it quite difficult since joining Manchester United in January this year. The man from Chile is nowhere near the pacy and dangerous forward he was at Arsenal, and looks visibly lost every time he gets the ball in recent times.

His former manager, Arsene Wenger, has said it is a lack of confidence that has resulted in Sanchez failing during his stint at United, but a section of the Red Devils’ fan base thinks he just doesn’t care enough to be there.

And what is probably most alarming is the fact that the South American player doesn’t seem to be working particularly hard to get into the good books of players and officials in and around Old Trafford.

The Mirror suggest that Sanchez hasn’t got off on the right foot with his teammates at United, and that he only speaks to three players at the moment. This has led to rumors of a possible move away from Manchester at the earliest. The report claims that only Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, and David De Gea regularly speak with the 29-year-old.

It is a worrying prospect for United fans, considering their team is currently paying the Chilean hefty wages every week, which is perhaps another reason why he has not endeared himself to his teammates in a hurry.

Reports also suggest that a lack of effort in perfecting the English language has alienated fellow players even more, and criticism of his manager’s tactics has further worsened matters.

Sanchez’s agent has been in contact with other clubs over a potential move in January considering the struggle it has been since joining United, but a lack of commitment cannot change overnight and clubs will be wary of the same.

Though Alexis did impress at certain stages of the game against Juventus in midweek, Manchester United fans know that this isn’t what they signed up for when the announcement was made that the mercurial forward was coming to the red half of Manchester from rivals Arsenal.

(Photo credits: 10z soccer)