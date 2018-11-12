In case you’ve forgotten, one of the most talented and gifted midfielders to come out of the Premier League was Samir Nasri. The Frenchman had a hugely successful run in England with Arsenal and Manchester City before moving on in his career.

Since moving to Sevilla however, things haven’t been as promising for the midfielder. Nasri has been serving an 18 month ban from professional football since 2016, after it was found that he had intravenously received 500 millilitres of sterile water containing special nutrients while on a holiday in Los Angeles.

The initial ban by UEFA was much lesser, six months to be exact, but a failed appeal led to an increased sentence, and the long battle to return to football has continued for the former Gunner.

But, The Standard are reporting that not only is Nasri ready to return to football by the end of December, he is ready to join the Premier League again.

Nasri is set to join West Ham United in January, and has reportedly already undergone a medical ahead of a proposed £80,000-a-week deal that will see him reunite with former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The move will come as a welcome one for the 31-year-old, who knows English football very well and should be able to slot in well at the Hammers.