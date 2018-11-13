5 players Chelsea should consider selling

When Maurizio Sarri was appointed as the manager of the Blues, a lot of expectations were placed on his shoulders. After all, his methods allowed Napoli to attain 91 points in Serie A, a record for a second-placed team.

And so far, he has perhaps exceeded expectations as not only are Chelsea playing a refreshing brand of football, they are also just four points behind current league-leaders Manchester City.

However, they have some players who have stagnated and should be sold as a means to make a better team from the money generated. And here are 5 of them…

#5 Victor Moses

He is almost certainly going to be sold as manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t very keen on having him at the club.

Moses has only played in two Premier League games so far and when Sarri was asked about whether he had a future at the club, he didn’t sound too optimistic.

Another player that falls in the same category is…

#4 Danny Drinkwater

The fact that Chelsea signed him is, in itself, baffling. There is no doubt that he was important to Leicester City in their league-winning campaign but he never really looked like a midfielder of the quality of a top four team.

The idea was to recreate the midfield that won Leicester the league in 2016 with both Kante and Drinkwater in the team.

However, it didn’t happen and Chelsea would better off selling him given that they already have a lot of quality midfielders.

#3 Olivier Giroud

Chelsea might have been among the first clubs to spend big in the transfer market but of late, they have shown more restraint than many others.

As a result, when they were in a desperate need to sign a backup for the misfiring Morata, they opted to make a move for Giroud.

He might be a World Cup-winning forward but he certainly doesn’t have the goal-scoring potency that Chelsea so desperately need now.

#2 Willian

Some Chelsea fans were baffled when the Blues refused to sell him to Barcelona when the Catalans were credited with an interest for him.

Willian is a hard-working player but is not really much of an attacker anymore. As a result, he leaves a lot to be desired.

His sale could still generate a good sum, which Chelsea could use in order to sign a better player.

#1 Alvaro Morata

Who else but Morata? This is a guy on whom the Blues spent £58 million and hoped that he would bang in the goals for them.

However, he failed to even be a shadow of their former striker Diego Costa – let alone his replacement – and is still struggling with consistency.

He might be scoring a bit more now but his erratic nature makes it difficult to trust him.