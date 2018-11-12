Watch: Pep Guardiola slams Raheem Sterling after Manchester Derby win

Pep Guardiola is known for his perfectionist approach in football and doesn’t want his side to stop at any cost. Therefore, when Raheem Sterling was showboating even with the match already in Manchester City’s pocket, Guardiola wasn’t happy and gave the Englishman an earful!

This is why Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world because even after a great win he still has that desire to tell Sterling what he could do better pic.twitter.com/3rfFreAAZ5 — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) November 11, 2018

In the dying embers of the match as Sterling, Leroy Sane and Phil Foden were trying to wind the clock down by exchanging passes among themselves near the corner flag, the former decided to show off some of his stepover skills.

After this sequence of play, the final whistle blew and Pep had a go at Sterling for showboating. Guardiola is the complete perfectionist and is a true innovator. Scintillating football. pic.twitter.com/UoQavYT8nG — Shameek A. Farrell (@Shameek_Ldn) November 11, 2018

While Juan Mata expressed his displeasure immediately, the City boss went straight to the English winger post the full-time whistle and confronted him. As animated as he always is, Guardiola appeared to be telling Sterling, “Pass the ball, pass the ball. Don’t do that.”

In the post-match press conference as well, the former Barcelona manager was quizzed about Sterling’s showboating, to which he replied, “He makes some movement with the legs, we can avoid it. But he’s young, and he’s going to improve.”