Stats which show the gulf in class between Manchester City and Manchester United

Manchester City were at their brilliant best in the 3-1 derby win over Manchester United at Etihad. They outplayed their arch-rivals in every department of the game but there were some stats which stood out from the rest, representing the gulf in class between the two Manchester-based clubs.

“If you focus on the game today, it was open for 80-something minutes,” Mourinho had said in his post-match interview. But in reality, United looked like putting up a semblance of fightback for a maximum of 10 minutes, only after Anthony Martial had got one back for them from the spot in the 58th minute.

A humongous difference on the table

Jose Mourinho’s United, with this defeat, are now languishing in the eighth position on the Premier League table while Pep Guardiola’s City have 12 more points in as many matches and sit atop the table.

The defending champions have only dropped four of the possible 36 points this season, having played Tottenham, Liverpool, United and Arsenal already. United, on the other hand, have only 20 points from their first 12 matches in the PL this season.

While City have scored 36 goals and conceded only five (goal difference of +31), United have managed to score 20 and conceded 21 (goal difference of -1).

11 passes to 104!

The most appealing of the facets which highlighted the gulf in class between the two sides yesterday was when David Silva opened the scoring for City in the 12th minute, Guardiola’s men had made 104 passes with 92% accuracy. Mourinho’s men, on the contrary, had attempted a mere 11 passes, only five of which found their own player!

1-0 for #MCFC. David Silva 12 mins. According to the stats I’m seeing, #MUFC have completed five passes so far, though they’ll get chance for a sixth from the kick-off — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) November 11, 2018



Till then, United only had four touches of the ball in final third while Raheem Sterling alone had five touches of the ball in the build-up to the opener.

The 44-pass goal

If these weren’t enough, a perfect passage of passing play culminated in Ilkay Gundogan scoring the third goal for City. The PL defending champions completed 44 passes en route to the goal with every outfield player making at least one pass.

44 – There were 44 passes in the build-up for Ilkay Gündogan’s goal v Manchester United – the most before a goal in the Premier League since Juan Mata scored for Man Utd against Southampton in September 2015 (45). Fluid. #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/cE4h6CmmZ0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

The Manchester City of Pep Guardiola moving the ball fluidly in a sequence of 44 passes before scoring #TheBuildup #Possession pic.twitter.com/AYx0AX1AHZ — TheBuildupPlay (@TheBuildupPlay) November 11, 2018

Irrespective of what Mourinho and co. feel about their performance on Sunday, they were completely outclassed by Manchester City, who are on their way to defending the Premier League title for the first time in their history.