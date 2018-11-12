Kyle Walker mocks Manchester United after derby win then deletes tweet

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten record with a thumping 3-1 win over crosstown rivals United in the season’s first Manchester derby at Etihad and fullback Kyle Walker was in no mood to let their opponents move on from the defeat any time soon.

With Paul Pogba, who led the United fightback last season in the same fixture, out due to injury, Jose Mourinho’s side dealt a considerable set-back even before the ball was kicked. After the match did kick off, it was all about City and their slick passing to open United defence at will.

12 minutes into the match, David Silva opened the scoring for blue half of Manchester and the lead was doubled by Sergio Aguero early in the second half. Though United did put up a semblance of fightback and got a goal back through Anthony Martial, their reluctance to drive into the City box and press them relentlessly cost them in the end.

Substitute Ilkay Gundogan’s strike in the 86th-minute sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola’s men and increased the gap between these two sides on the Premier League table to 12 points.

Minutes after the completion of the match, City full-back Kyle Walker put up a carefully crafted tweet to mock Manchester United and their fans but for some reason, the England international decided to take it down.

Thankfully though, the Twitteratis were quick to take a screenshot of Walker’s post. His post read: “Our opponent was red, we heard the away fans boo, we’re twelve points ahead, And just like violets, Manchester is blue.”

Are we just going to pretend Kyle Walker didn’t tweet this? pic.twitter.com/nTjQjZPmFo — Matt (@MattCPFC) November 11, 2018

While some applauded Walker’s creativity, some (most probably the United fans) clearly weren’t happy!

That is pure cringe but expect nothing less from Kyle walker https://t.co/JRwWgvsITv — Benjamin Brazil (@bennymufc) November 11, 2018

Kyle Walker is such a tool 😂😂 https://t.co/kgVga6VgQX — Cian Dalton (@DaltonCian) November 11, 2018

Quite the burn from Kyle Walker @thisisdeclan 👀 pic.twitter.com/0CQUzfQNJW — Tadhg Foley (@foley_t) November 11, 2018

Kyle Walker shamelessly tweeting a Manchester is blue poem when it wasn’t long ago that he was tweeting about how city fans are glory hunters during his time at Spurs. Bet that £8M a year contract has gone to his head — Öle¹¹ (@OleMU) November 11, 2018