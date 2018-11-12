Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United were outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s City in the season’s first Manchester derby. Paul Pogba was a big miss for United as they fell to a 3-1 loss at the Etihad and Jose Mourinho explained exactly why the French midfielder was missed by the Red Devils.

Pogba was the protagonist when United had come back from two goals down to spoil City’s title-winning party in April last season. However, an injury which the midfielder carried during the Red Devils’ 2-1 win against his former club Juventus in the midweek aggravated and kept him out of the Manchester derby.

“Paul is injured. He was injured during the game in Turin. He resisted. He felt that he could resist,” Mourinho told Sky Sports before kick-off.

“He felt that it was such a crucial match for the team. He made that sacrifice for us, and then it was impossible for him to recover for this match.”

The Portuguese drafted in Marouane Fellaini, who flipped the match in Turin on its head coming from the bench, for Pogba but the Belgian didn’t have the same impact he had four days ago in Italy.

Expanding on his decision to field Fellaini, Mourinho explained that he had no other option despite him not being fit to play the full 90 minutes. The Portuguese manager, whose relationship with Pogba has improved in the past few weeks, did accept that the team missed the midfielder.

He further explained that bringing in Fellaini for a final onslaught is an important part of his plan but he didn’t have much on the plate for the derby against Pep’s City.

“It is not for me, after a defeat, to speak about a player who was not here [Pogba],” Mourinho said after the game.

“Of course, we missed him and one of the things that breaks a little bit, a lot of our plan, is the fact Fellaini had to start. He is not in the conditions to play 90 minutes. He was phenomenal in his effort but not in the conditions.

“Normally, adding Fellaini to this late part of the game, you have the image of him fresh coming on at 2-1 with 25 minutes to go,” he explained.

“It is an important thing for us.”