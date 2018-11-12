Premier League |

Twitter reacts as City demolish United in Manchester derby

Manchester Derby

Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled Machester City side swept aside Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United 3-1 in the season’s first Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan sealed the match for the blue half of Manchester.

With the gap between these two sides on the Premier League table now 12 points after as many matches, City are miles ahead of their crosstown rivals and the divide seems to be widening with every match. As usual, Twitter was on fire considering the magnitude of the match at hand.

City’s third goal was proof of how far Guardiola’s men have left United behind.

While United were questioned for their shortcomings, there was no dearth of appreciation shown towards Pep and his City side.

Manchester is Blue!

