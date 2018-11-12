Twitter reacts as City demolish United in Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled Machester City side swept aside Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United 3-1 in the season’s first Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Ilkay Gundogan sealed the match for the blue half of Manchester.

With the gap between these two sides on the Premier League table now 12 points after as many matches, City are miles ahead of their crosstown rivals and the divide seems to be widening with every match. As usual, Twitter was on fire considering the magnitude of the match at hand.

Calling Man United a rival is insulting to Man City. — T U M E L O (@PrinceTumelo89) November 11, 2018

City’s third goal was proof of how far Guardiola’s men have left United behind.

The Manchester City of Pep Guardiola moving the ball fluidly in a sequence of 44 passes before scoring #TheBuildup #Possession pic.twitter.com/AYx0AX1AHZ — TheBuildupPlay (@TheBuildupPlay) November 11, 2018

1 shot on target 2dai and that was the penalty, City exposed us that we are exactly shit, We need alot of changes also the management, Pep team are miles away from us — Manchester United 1st❤ (@sanchezfredpog) November 11, 2018

United are a shambles – Mourinho has a net spend of over £300 million, at a club with bottomless resources. Yet, they are closer to Cardiff than they are to Manchester City. — Ollie Raderecht (@OllieRads) November 11, 2018

While United were questioned for their shortcomings, there was no dearth of appreciation shown towards Pep and his City side.

You just have to envy City. They’re simply good at wearing opponent out if you don’t come with football attitude. Gundogan late goal was a team work that involved 44 passes. United fans should know that things… https://t.co/F8aU5qAsbp — Akorede Khameel 👌 (@_akorebami) November 11, 2018

Uniteds biggest mistake was letting City get Pep — katie (@unbiasedfoot) November 11, 2018

If you watch Pep’s teams firmly, u will notice he likes silky players, Those who have more brain than brawn. Hence his style of play. Yes, you need money to buy them, but money will not make you play like Pep’s teams. It requires a lot of tactical work. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) November 11, 2018

Man City 3 – 1 Man U The Mouthy one wanted to play it negative like one Mallam I know in Kaduna. But it ended in his humiliation. Mr. Pep Obi Gaurdiola stays winning. — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) November 11, 2018

Manchester is Blue!

I know there’s not many of them, but imagine how good it must feel to be a City fan right now. Spent decades being sneered at and mocked by their United mates and within space of a decade they’re pissing all over them in every department.They’re now everything United want to be. — DJSLD (@DPSD37) November 11, 2018