City’s 44 passes lead to Gundogan derby goal

Not since Juan Mata netted for Manchester United in September 2015 had a team scored following more passes than Manchester City on Sunday.
Manchester City moved back to the Premier League summit in style on Sunday as they defeated rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.
City fans cheered passes with over half an hour remaining, but United threatened a comeback when Anthony Martial slotted home a penalty.
However, the reigning champions were in full flow again when substitute Ilkay Gundogan clinched the victory at the end of a fine team move with 44 passes in the build-up.
The last Premier League goal to feature a longer sequence came from United, with Juan Mata netting under Louis van Gaal at the end of a 45-pass attack against Southampton in September 2015.
44 – There were 44 passes in the build-up for Ilkay Gündogan’s goal v Manchester United – the most before a goal in the Premier League since Juan Mata scored for Man Utd against Southampton in September 2015 (45). Fluid. #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/cE4h6CmmZ0
