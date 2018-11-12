The Manchester Derby: 5 talking points

It’s Blue again. Manchester City gets the better of Manchester United in yet another Manchester Derby. Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero, and Ilkay Gundogan bring all 3 points for Pep Guardiola’s men who beat Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United 3-1. City is firmly at the top of the table in the English Premier League and is still the team to beat as it seems. FOX Sports Asia looks into the top 5 talking points of the game.

5. United’s defense is absolute shambles

One might say that calling a defense who has conceded just 3 goals against arguably the best attack in England ‘Shambles’ is quite harsh, but we have to call a spade, a spade. United’s defense has been a major cause of concern for Mourinho ever since this season began and it looks like the problems will be mounting. When United won against Juventus in Turin, many were expecting a serious fight in the Derby seeing how Mourinho always tends to get the job done. But against Guardiola’s men, that was never going to be the case.

From the get-go, United was pegged by City’s potent attack. The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and of course, Aguero started to almost bully Viktor Lindelof and Chris Smalling. And their intense pressing paid a dividend as David Silva set City on their way with a cool finish under pressure. Throughout the match, the pair of Lindelof and Smalling looked out of ideas as to how to mark the City attackers, But for the misses from Sterling and Co, it could have been a battering for The Red Devils.

4. Martial is the only shining light in attack for United

In a match where United knew they won’t be having the services of a certain Paul Pogba, they needed their attackers to step up. Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard failed to do so once again as defending United’s attack looked like child’s play to Laporte and Co. But there was one positive news for Mourinho. And it was the form of Anthony Martial.

The French Forward, overlooked by his country and indeed his manager for quite some time now, looks like a man on a mission to prove his worth. And for the last 5 games, he has done exactly that. Martial slotted in the penalty that looked like would bring United back into the game. Even though that didn’t happen, Martial was the one who looked the most like scoring. He joins the likes of Cantona, Rooney, Ronaldo, Van Persie to score in 5 consecutive Premier League games for United.

3. Ederson needs to work on his ‘coming off the line’ part

There’s no doubt that Ederson Moraes has been an absolute sensation ever since he joined City from SL Benfica. In the short time that he has been with the club, he has done proper justice to the hefty sum paid for him by City that raised a lot of eyebrows back in the days. But for the last couple of games, Ederson looks a bit shaky in one certain aspect of his game.

The Brazilian conceded yet another penalty when he misjudged and brought down Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian was rushing to control the ball. This has been the case second week running for Ederson as he conceded a very similar penalty against Southampton. These mishaps may not cause City the game, but these may come back to haunt him in his quest to win the ‘Golden Glove’.

2. David Silva is the finest wine out there

Wine gets finer with age. This is a proverb or an overly-used sentence we have all heard across the globe. Players who play brilliantly even during the twilight days of their careers, are often given this title. Take Zlatan Ibrahimovic for example. But in England, David Silva looks to be the finest wine there is who just can;t stop getting better with age.

Against United, the Spanish veteran played what can easily be described as one of his best matches in the City shirt. He danced, he glided across the pitch. He almost made the pitch his canvas to draw whatever virtuoso piece of art he wanted to. And the City fans couldn’t get enough. He started the scoring. And late in the game, he was subbed off to a standing ovation from the Etihad. One that was massively well deserved by the Spaniard.

1. City are a class apart

Ever since last season, everyone seems to agree on one certain aspect about the Premier League. And that is that Manchester City are just way too good and a class above all. Against United, Pep’s men proved exactly that.

Apart from the temporary spell after Martial’s penalty, City looked really comfortable. The understanding, the passing, the movement were absolute world class and these made the jobs for Matic and Co. almost impossible. The United players were seen multiple times failing to catch their breath from the immense running they have had to do. City, for their part, were flawless. They kept it late, but eventually pocketed all 3 points thanks to Gundogan’s goal .But from Silva’s goal, there were hardly any doubt about the outcome. City look set to defend their crown as the 2018-19 EPL Champions. Liverpool or Chelsea need to do something magical to overpower Guardiola’s men.