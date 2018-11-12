Maurizio Sarri has now gone unbeaten in his first 12 Premier League matches in charge of Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has set a new managerial record for the best unbeaten run from the start of a Premier League career after the Blues made it 12 without defeat in the top flight on Sunday.

Sarri’s side risked losing ground at the top of the league on Sunday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Jordan Pickford pulled off a string of fine saves to deny Chelsea an opener, with Marcos Alonso hitting the woodwork and Alvaro Morata having a goal disallowed.

And, while Sarri will undoubtedly be disappointed that Chelsea did not make it six wins from six in all competitions, he will be able to take some solace from the fact he has broken the record previously held by Frank Clark, whose Nottingham Forest side went unbeaten in 11 matches at the start of the 1994-95 campaign.