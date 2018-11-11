So, in just a few hours, Manchester United will take on Manchester City in a highly-anticipated clash at the Etihad. The Citizens are the favourites to win the clash as not only are they yet to taste defeat in the Premier League, they just keep getting better with every passing game.

However, if there is any club who could stop the current leaders of the Premier League, it is Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils. And here are three reasons why…

#3 Complacency from City

In the Premier League, things have been way too easy for Pep Guardiola and his team. There have been many games in the league where it felt like the Etihad club weren’t even trying that hard and yet won the game with inscrutable ease.

While this is nothing but a good sign, it could also lead to complacency. Granted, United are a rival and this match means a lot, but sometimes, complacency can come in subconsciously.

And if that happens to City, they could lose the match because their rivals are no longer in the abyss of defeats.

#2 Manchester United rejuvenated

If we were to believe in reports, then United manager Jose Mourinho was very close to being sacked last month. However, the Portuguese and his team have turned the tides in their favour.

Ever since their comeback win against Newcastle United, where they overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2, the Red Devils have only lost one match, which was to Juventus at the Old Trafford.

In their last game against the Old Lady in Turin, Manchester United came back from behind and won the game. So, it could be concluded that the Old Trafford outfit are on fire.

#1 And so is Jose Mourinho

It wasn’t a long time ago when Mourinho’s credentials as a manager in the current scope of the game were questioned. His methods were being discarded as outdated and he himself came under scrutiny for his rather authoritarian man-management style.

If you read the papers at that time, it would have felt like Mourinho was the complete embodiment of everything that was wrong with the Red Devils. However, he has turned it all around.

While the players deserve credit for their work, the former Real Madrid manager also seems to have improved his ways. Not only is he showing ambition in terms of playing style, he has also been handling the dressing room very well. And a Mourinho at his best means danger for the opponents.