Juventus’ desire to sign Paul Pogba should come as no surprise. The Italian giants were hugely successful while they had the Frenchman on their rolls, and are arguably responsible for making the midfielder the player that he is today.

Since moving to Manchester United however, Pogba has failed to reach the heights he attained as a star in Turin. While a number of factors may have been responsible for this, there is no doubt that a route back to his old club is always available for the 25-year-old, should he choose to go ahead with it.

Juve’s interest in Pogba was abundantly clear this week, after a report from The Express claimed that the Bianconeri were willing to give up one of three players from their squad in order to prise Pogba from United.

The report says that the three players offered are central defender Medhi Benatia, left back Alex Sandro or striker Mario Mandzukic. In addition, there may be a monetary adjustment offered up as well.

It is interesting to note that these are three players who have impressed United boss Jose Mourinho in the past, and if he chooses to take up the offer, Pogba moving to Juventus could happen very quickly.