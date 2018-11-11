Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho haven’t had the best of relationships during their time at Manchester United recently. However, the Frenchman’s agent Mino Raiola’s words will come off as music to the ears of United faithful.

Pogba and Mourinho’s frosty relationship came to the fore earlier this season. The midfielder, after having won the World Cup with France, was linked with a move to Barcelona and a return to former club Juventus.

However, as it turned out, United managed to hold on to Pogba and he was handed the vice-captaincy of the club as well. A string of poor results, coupled with some below-par performances from the Frenchman put fire to the reports that claimed Pogba and Mourinho aren’t on good terms.

After the famous training ground bust-up where Mourinho was captured questioning Pogba on an Instagram post which the midfielder had put up during United’s Carabao Cup loss to Derby. The player was consequently stripped of the vice-captain role as well.

Wow! Look at this exchange between Pogba and Mourinho in training this morning 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/mlcxvaL9yn — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 26, 2018

However, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has now claimed that the duo are back on talking terms, in sync with United’s and the player’s on-field performances.

“He (Pogba) has mended his relationship with Mourinho,” Raiola was quoted saying by Italian outlet Raisport. “He is more serene because he feels important in Manchester. Even if Turin has remained in his heart.”

United have started to click at just about the right time and are fresh from a huge win against Juventus, probably Mourinho’s biggest European win with United. They have won four of their last six matches and the playing style, which has been questioned time and again, seems to be improving as well.

Raiola’s revelation comes just before the Manchester derby, indicating that the mood in the United camp is upbeat before the all-important clash.