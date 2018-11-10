Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been linked with moves due to his relationship with Jose Mourinho, but Mino Raiola says they are fine.

Paul Pogba’s relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been mended but the midfielder still has Juventus “in his heart”, according to agent Mino Raiola.

World Cup-winner Pogba has endured a turbulent time at United under Mourinho, with the pair seemingly at odds on occasion.

Mourinho made a habit of making an example of Pogba last season, dropping him numerous times for erratic performances, leading to links with a move to Barcelona.

Pogba was then told this term he would not captain United again due to not having the characteristics required by Mourinho for such a role.

Break my heart I will still love you @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/PjCttbcBgR — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) November 3, 2018

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has generally remained an important part of United’s team and Raiola understands the pair have fixed their relationship.

“Paul has mended his relationship with Mourinho,” the agent told Rai Sport. “He is calmer because he feels important in Manchester, even if Turin has remained in his heart.”

Raiola also reiterated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make a return to AC Milan on loan when the season ends in MLS.

“I confirm what has already been said to you,” he added. “The relations with the new Milan management are excellent, so all the roads are open.”