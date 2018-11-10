Leicester to commemorate Srivaddhanaprabha with memorial statue

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner and chairman of Leicester City, will be commemorated by a memorial statue at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City have confirmed the club will commission a memorial statue in tribute to their late owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after his death in a helicopter crash.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people killed when his private helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium after a Premier League draw against West Ham last month.

Various tributes are planned for Saturday’s visit of Burnley, Leicester’s first home game since the death of Srivaddhanaprabha, whose leadership inspired the club to their unlikely Premier League title triumph in 2015-16.

Supporters will march through Leicester to the King Power Stadium, where fans will be given commemorative scarves and pin badges ahead of a video tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha being shown on the big screen.

A wreath will be laid on the pitch with a two-minute silence observed before kick-off and Srivaddhanaprabha’s son, Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, has announced further plans to honour his father.

“We will never be able to repay what he did for us – for me as his son, us as his family, everyone connected to Leicester City and beyond – but we are committed to honouring his memory and upholding his legacy,” Aiyawatt wrote in the pre-match programme.

“Our continued growth as a club, our state-of-the-art new training ground and our planned stadium expansion will help realise his vision for Leicester City.

“I plan to commission a statue of my father, for outside King Power Stadium, as a permanent and fitting tribute to the man that made it all possible. He will forever be in our hearts. He will never be forgotten.”