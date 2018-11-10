4 eye-catching records that Chelsea have broken this season

Chelsea are on a roll, aren’t they?! Ever since signing Maurizio Sarri as the manager of the club, the Blues have not only played a refreshing brand of football but are also getting results in their favour.

In fact, they have been so good that they currently hold some records both in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season – and here are 4 such records…

#4 Most passes by a player in the PL

When Chelsea signed Jorginho from Napoli, it became set in stone that they would be breaking a lot of passing records because of this man. After all, the former Napoli star is a passing machine and he is doing just that for the Blues.

Against West Ham, the midfield general made 180 passes to break the record of the highest number of passes by a player in a Premier League game set by Ilkay Gundogan at 174 passes.

#3 Most passes in the Premier League so far

Another record of making passes. In a league where a team is managed by Pep Guardiola, the fact that Chelsea are above that team in the passing chart shows how much of an influence Sarri has been.

The Blues, so far, have made 8018 passes in the Premier League and sit atop in that list with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at number two with 7561 passes.

#2 World record sum spent on a goalkeeper

This might not be a record that the Blues wanted to hold but in the past summer, the Londoners had to spend a record amount of money to buy Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

Just a few days after Alisson shattered the record of the most expensive goalkeeper by signing for Liverpool, Chelsea snapped up the Spaniard for a whopping £71.6 million – which is now the record amount spent over a shot-stopper.

#1 The only unbeaten team in Europe’s top 4 leagues

Chelsea might not be playing in the Champions League this season but they might just be Europe’s only unbeatable side. After Juventus got beaten by Manchester United at Turin and Liverpool also facing the same fate against Red Star Belgrade, Chelsea remain the only team that are unbeaten in all competitions so far this season.

The Blues are currently on 27 points from 11 games with 8 wins and three draws in the Premier League. In the Europa League, they have won all their four games thus far.