Chelsea plot shock January move for Premier League striker

Chelsea are plotting a shock £35million move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in January, if reports in the Sun are to be believed.

The Blues have gotten off to a strong start to the season under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but they still lack a formidable threat up front, with Alvaro Morata misfiring more often than not and Olivier Giroud failing to score a goal for the club in 6 months before last night.

Wilson recently received his maiden England call-up on the back of stellar performances for Bournemouth in the Premier League. The striker has notched 7 goals and 5 assists already for the Cherries, and looks to have put his injury woes behind him.

Chelsea were initially looking to finalise a deal for Mauro Icardi but after being put off by the Inter striker’s £100m price tag, they have turned their attentions to Wilson. The 26-year-old could receive his maiden England cap when they take on the USA next Thursday.

England manager Gareth Southgate was all praise for the Bournemouth star, saying, “Callum is a striker we’ve worked with briefly in the under-21s, so we know plenty about him. He’s a threat in behind and has contributed both goals and assists this season.”

If Wilson does indeed make the move to Stamford Bridge, it would make Chelsea firm title-contenders this season.

Fox Sports Probability Rating: 3/5