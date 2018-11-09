Arsenal line up move for Juventus defender

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, according to reports in the Sun.

Benatia has struggled to cement a first-team spot this season, having made just 5 starts this campaign. He has grown disillusioned with his role at the club and is seeking a move away.

“I’m struggling playing a game every now and then. Last year I did well because I had more consistency, unfortunately I don’t have it this year,” Benatia said to Football Italia.

“It’s part of my job, and I work to always be ready, but it’s not a pleasant situation. It’s normal that I’m not enjoying it, I’m 31 and I want to play as much as possible. January? Let’s see what happens, how I’m used, if Juve still need me, if Allegri wants me.”

As a result, Unai Emery has set his sights on the 31-year-old to shore up his leaky defence. Arsenal have grown leaps and bounds since the arrival of Emery in the summer, however, one issue he is yet to address is the porous backline, which has already conceded 14 goals in 11 Premier League games this season.

Benatia would be the ideal fit at the London outfit, and is reportedly available for just £13 million which would be a steal considering his experience at the top level.

