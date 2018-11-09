Manchester United suffer blow in pursuit of €100m star

Manchester United have been dealt a severe blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, with the Italian club’s manager Luciano Spalletti claiming the 23-year-old won’t be sold for anything less than €100m.

Skriniar has developed into one of the finest centre-backs in Europe with consistent displays for Inter, and his latest performance against Barcelona, where he helped his side escape with a point, has skyrocketed his value.

The Slovak has also been linked with moves to LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, but remains content at his current club. Spalletti, after Skriniar’s impressive outing against Barcelona in the Champions League, announced that Inter would not consider selling the youngster for under €100m, and may even demand more if it comes down to it.

“If it’s Barcelona, they will have to pay €100m and if I am them I would pay a €20m tip on top. And if I’m Real Madrid, the [€100m] with a €40m tip — that is how highly I rate Skriniar,” Spalletti explained.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been on the lookout for a world-class defender ever since the start of the summer transfer window, having failed with bids for Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and Diego Godin.

Manager Jose Mourinho clearly doesn’t trust his current crop of defenders, with Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling all flattering to deceive at various stages of the season.

While United have steadied the ship to a certain extent after a disastrous start to the 2018/19 campaign, they will need reinforcements in January if they are to compete for a Champions League spot and also advance to the latter stages of Europe’s elite competition.

Skriniar would be the perfect addition to solve United’s defensive issues, however, with the €100m price tag on his head, it is unlikely the Red Devils would sanction a move for him in January.

They have however expressed an interest in Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who is valued at around €30m.

